Apr 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
SUNDARAM FIN - 26-Jun-12 A1+ 10.45 500
