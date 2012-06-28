BRIEF-Bodhtree Consulting partners with Infosys for GST solutions
* Says co partners with Infosys for GST solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- SUNDARAM FINANCE INS. CO. 12-Jul-12 ICRA A1+ 9.40 50 TATA CAPITAL INS. CO. 13-Jul-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.40 50 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 7) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------