Jul 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECONDARY MARKET
--------------
PIRAMAL HEALTH CARE MF 13-Jul-12 ICRA A1+ 8.45 500
HPCL BANK 31-Jul-12 - 8.30 500
SUNDARAM FINANCE MF 26-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.87 500
IOC MF 26-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.80 1000
============================================================================================
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
For Secondary Market CP Deals :
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com