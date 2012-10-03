BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Oct 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- TATA MOTORS LTD MF 31-Dec-12 ICRA A1+ 8.35 250 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade