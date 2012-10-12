MEDIA-Process followed for online marketplace set up against policies, Microsoft tells India govt - Economic Times
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Oct 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.48 250 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- IOC MF 5-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.20 2500 HPCL MF 20-Dec-12 - 8.26 250 HDFC LTD MF 8-Feb-13 ICRA A1+ 8.75 250 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
June 4 After his sizzling finish at the Memorial tournament in Ohio on Sunday saw him vault into a tie for second place, Anirban Lahiri may be regretting his decision to withdraw from U.S. Open sectional qualifying.