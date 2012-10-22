BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SUNDARAM FIN BANK 25-Oct-13 ICRA A1+ 9.15 1000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- GIC HOUSING FINANCE MF 6-Dec-12 - 8.45 250 SAIL MF 20-Dec-12 FITCH A1+ 8.35 500 IOC MF 26-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.35 500 IOC MF 26-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.35 500
