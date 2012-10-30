BRIEF-Wipro denies news report on founders looking to sell part or all of company
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
Oct 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL MF 28-Dec-12 ICRA A1+ 8.48 1000 ABFL MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.50 500 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- IOC MFS 2-Nov-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.25 1000 HDFC LTD BANK 7-Nov-12 ICRA A1+ 8.40 500 SESA GOA MF 30-Nov-12 - 8.50 3000 IOC MFS 20-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.45 2000 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $32.25 billion at the end of May from $32.52 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Monday, but were up 12 percent from a year earlier.