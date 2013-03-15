Mar 15 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- IOC MF 19-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.00 1250 IOC BANK 20-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.00 500 IOC MF 20-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.00 1000 TATA MOTORS MF 28-Mar-13 ICRA A1+ 8.50 250 HPCL MF 26-Feb-14 - 8.48 250 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com