Apr 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECONDARY MARKET
--------------
SIDBI MF 14-Jun-13 - 8.1000 250
============================================================================================
