BRIEF-Technvision Ventures approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD
* Says approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD of Co.
Apr 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINANCE LTD MF 30-Apr-13 - 8.25 2000 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Says approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD of Co.
(Add details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick May 31 Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as strong manufacturing data from China coupled with a risk-happy market environment spurred interest in emerging currencies, with the Chinese yuan jumping to its highest in six-and-a-half months. The Chinese yuan shot up as trading resumed following an extended weekend, rising about 0.4 percent against the dollar. The currency posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in over four