May 10 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECONDARY MARKET
--------------
TATA MOTORS LTD MF 30-May-13 ICRA A1+ 8.0500 250
CHOLAMANDALAM INVST & FIN. MF 31-May-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.1000 500
VOLKSWAGEN FIN. PVT LTD MF 31-Jul-13 - 8.4500 1000
SESA GOA MF 11-Mar-14 - 8.7500 500
============================================================================================
