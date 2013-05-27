May 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD BANKS & MFS JUL & AUG-2013 ICRA A1+ 8.4700 1250
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECONDARY MARKET
--------------
IOC MF 04-Jun-13 CRISIL A1+ 7.8000 250
============================================================================================
