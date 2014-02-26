Feb 26 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SIDBI MFS 24-Mar-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.8500 4250 L & T FINANCE MFS 26-Mar-14 CARE A1+ 8.9800 1000 EXIM - 17-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.9000 10400 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com