May 26 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
PRIMARY MARKET
NHB MFS 27-Jun-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.4000 10000
