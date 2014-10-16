Oct 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- HDFC LTD MF 27-Mar-15 ICRA A1+ 8.8000 2750 HDFC LTD BANKS & INS 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 9.1000 5750 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com