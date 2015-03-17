Mar 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NAVNEET EDU LTD # - 23-Jun-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.1800 750 NAVNEET EDU LTD * - 23-Jun-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.1800 500 ============================================================================================ Note: VD#07-APR-15,*08-APR-15 CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com