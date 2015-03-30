Mar 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL * - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.1000 3000 ================================================================================= * : VALUE DATE 31-MAR-15 CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com