Apr 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NHB * MFS & FI 5-May-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.9000 9000 EXIM - 29-Jun-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.9000 6250 ======================================================================================== * : VALUE DATA 10-APR-2015 CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com