May 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- HDFC LTD MF 20-Jul-15 ICRA A1+ 8.4700 10000 19-May-15 SUNDARAM FIN - 2 MTHS ICRA A1+ 8.5600 1000 15-May-15 ============================================================================================