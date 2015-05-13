May 13 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMF ARC Pvt Ltd - 14-Jul-15 ICRA A1+ 9.6500 450 15-May-15 JMF ARC Pvt Ltd - 14-Jul-15 ICRA A1+ 9.6500 150 18-May-15 JMF ARC Pvt Ltd - 15-Jul-15 ICRA A1+ 9.6500 250 15-May-15 JMF ARC Pvt Ltd - 15-Jul-15 ICRA A1+ 9.6500 250 18-May-15 ABFL - JUL 2015 ICRA A1+ 8.6000 1000 - ABHFL - JUL 2015 ICRA A1+ 8.6000 250 - JM FIN PVT LTD MF 6 MTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.3500 500 - ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com