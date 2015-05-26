BRIEF-Union Bank sees bad loans falling in 2017/18
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
May 26 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NHB MF 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 7.8500 5000 28-May-15 CHAMBAL FERTILIZER MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0500 1000 29-May-15 L&T FIN LTD MF 26-Jun-15 CARE A1+ 8.1000 8000 01-Jun-15 FAMILY CREDIT MF 26-Jun-15 CARE A1+ 8.1900 2500 01-Jun-15 CHAMBAL FERTILIZER - 30-Jun-15 ICRA A1+ 7.9500 1000 29-May-15 TATA MOTORS MF 26-Aug-15 ICRA A1+ 8.1000 1000 28-May-15 L&T FIN LTD MF 28-Aug-15 CARE A1+ 8.1600 5000 04-Jun-15 NABARD MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0500 10000 28-May-15 CHOLAMANDALAM MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.1700 2000 - L&T FIN LTD BANK 02-Dec-15 CARE A1+ 8.5500 500 05-Jun-15 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 08 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,810-1,114 0,830-1,115 0,700-0,914 0,720-0,870 (Auction price)