May 26 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NHB MF 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 7.8500 5000 28-May-15 CHAMBAL FERTILIZER MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0500 1000 29-May-15 L&T FIN LTD MF 26-Jun-15 CARE A1+ 8.1000 8000 01-Jun-15 FAMILY CREDIT MF 26-Jun-15 CARE A1+ 8.1900 2500 01-Jun-15 CHAMBAL FERTILIZER - 30-Jun-15 ICRA A1+ 7.9500 1000 29-May-15 TATA MOTORS MF 26-Aug-15 ICRA A1+ 8.1000 1000 28-May-15 L&T FIN LTD MF 28-Aug-15 CARE A1+ 8.1600 5000 04-Jun-15 NABARD MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0500 10000 28-May-15 CHOLAMANDALAM MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.1700 2000 - L&T FIN LTD BANK 02-Dec-15 CARE A1+ 8.5500 500 05-Jun-15 ============================================================================================