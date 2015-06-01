BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- AB NUVO - 60 DAYS ICRA A1+ 7.9200 2000 05-Jun-15 PANATALOONS MFS 60 DAYS ICRA A1+ 8.0500 500 05-Jun-15 TRAPTI TRADING MFS 07-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 8.2100 500 09-Jun-15 CANFIN HOMES MFS 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.2500 1500 05-Jun-15 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 09 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,715-1,100 0,810-1,114 0,710-0,890 0,7