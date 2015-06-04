Jun 4 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- FAMILY CREDIT MF 26-Jun-15 CARE A1+ 8.0900 1000 05-Jun-15 INDIABULLS HSG MF 29-Jun-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.0800 3000 05-Jun-15 INDIABULLS HSG MF 30-Jun-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.0500 8000 05-Jun-15 PTC INDIA FIN. - 10-Aug-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.1300 2500 11-Jun-15 GODREJ INDUSTRIES MF 08-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.9700 500 10-Jun-15 L&T FIN LTD MF 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.0500 1500 05-Jun-15 GNFC - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9900 1000 10-Jun-15 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com