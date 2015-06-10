Jun 10 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABHFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0500 250 11-Jun-15 RELIANCE JIO MF 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.9000 6000 12-Jun-15 JM FIN LTD MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.2500 500 15-Jun-15 TUBE INVST - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9500 500 17-Jun-15 PTC INDIA FIN. MF 10-Sep-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.1300 500 16-Jun-15 EID PARRY MF 60 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 7.9000 1000 16-Jun-15 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com