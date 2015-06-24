Jun 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CHAMBAL FERTILIZER MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7000 3000 06-Jul-15 EID PARRY - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7250 1000 06-Jul-15 ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9900 1000 25-Jun-15 HERO FINCORP LTD - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 1500 25-Jun-15 GODREJ INDUSTRIES MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8850 250 29-Jun-15 L&T FIN LTD MF 29-Oct-15 CARE A1+ 8.2000 500 29-Jun-15 L&T FINCORP MF 29-Oct-15 CARE A1+ 8.3000 500 29-Jun-15 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com