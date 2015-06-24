BRIEF-Union Bank sees bad loans falling in 2017/18
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
Jun 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CHAMBAL FERTILIZER MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7000 3000 06-Jul-15 EID PARRY - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7250 1000 06-Jul-15 ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9900 1000 25-Jun-15 HERO FINCORP LTD - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 1500 25-Jun-15 GODREJ INDUSTRIES MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8850 250 29-Jun-15 L&T FIN LTD MF 29-Oct-15 CARE A1+ 8.2000 500 29-Jun-15 L&T FINCORP MF 29-Oct-15 CARE A1+ 8.3000 500 29-Jun-15 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 08 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,810-1,114 0,830-1,115 0,700-0,914 0,720-0,870 (Auction price)