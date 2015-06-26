BRIEF-Sical Logistics approves start of process to buy stake in warehousing, distribution co
* Says approved proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority equity stake in a company in express logistics business
* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: