Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jun 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T HSG - 1 MONTH CARE A1+ 7.9400 1000 01-Jul-15 FAMILY CREDIT - 29-Jul-15 CARE A1+ 8.0000 1000 02-Jul-15 FAMILY CREDIT - 29-Jul-15 CARE A1+ 8.0300 1000 01-Jul-15 L&T FIN LTD - 31-Jul-15 CARE A1+ 7.9400 250 01-Jul-15 ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9000 - - L&T FIN LTD - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.9000 4500 01-Jul-15 HERO FINCORP LTD - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9000 750 03-Jul-15 HERO FINCORP LTD - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.8800 750 06-Jul-15 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12