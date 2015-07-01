PRECIOUS-Gold firm on euro strength after Macron wins French elections

* Gold edges up from 7-week low hit earlier in the session * Spot gold still targets $1,209- technicals * Specs cut bullish COMEX gold, silver positions * Euro hits 6-month high vs dollar (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, May 8 Gold edged up on Monday on bargain-hunting after dipping to a seven-week low earlier in the session and as the euro strengthened after pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election.