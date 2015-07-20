Jul 20 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
TMFL* - END SEP ICRA A1+ 7.7100 - -
AXIS FIN LTD - 30-Sep-15 IND A1+ 7.6500 800 22-Jul-15
ABHFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7200 500 21-Jul-15
L&T INFRA MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.6500 2000 23-Jul-15
TGS INVT* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7500 - -
SUNDARAM FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.6100 - -
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
