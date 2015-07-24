Jul 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
SUNDARAM FIN - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.6000 1500 -
INDIABULLS HSG - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9600 3000 -
GIC HF* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5600 1000 -
TATA MOTORS* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4800 - -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
