Jul 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CHENNAI PETRO* - 51 DAYS ICRA A1+ 7.4500 750 - L&T FIN LTD - 28-Aug-15 CARE A1+ 7.5600 2500 03-Aug-15 L&T INFRA - 28-Aug-15 ICRA A1+ 7.5600 4000 03-Aug-15 L&T HSG - 28-Aug-15 CARE A1+ 7.5600 2500 03-Aug-15 FAMILY CREDIT - 28-Aug-15 CARE A1+ 7.5900 1000 03-Aug-15 ABHFL - 30-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.6000 250 - HDFC LTD* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5100 10000 - TATA CAPITAL* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.6000 500 - TATA MOTORS* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4500 1500 - HDB FIN * - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.8000 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com