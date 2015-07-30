Jul 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FIN LTD - 28-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.5300 2500 31-Jul-15 AB NUVO - 02-Nov-15 ICRA A1+ 7.6600 2500 04-Aug-15 VOLKSWAGEN* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.7700 1500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com