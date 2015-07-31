Jul 31 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- AB NUVO MF 28-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.4000 500 04-Aug-15 ABFL MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5200 6000 03-Aug-15 HDFC LTD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.6900 5000 - TMFL* - 30-Oct-15 ICRA A1+ 7.8100 1500 04-Aug-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com