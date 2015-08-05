(Repeating to add BIRLA TMT and TGS INVT deals confirmed today) Aug 4 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IOC* - 13-Aug-15 ICRA A1+ 7.2800 3000 06-Aug-15 ABFL - 30-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.4800 3000 07-Aug-15 ABHFL - 30-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.4900 500 07-Aug-15 SUNDARAM FIN - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4800 1000 07-Aug-15 BIRLA TMT - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.8200 750 - TGS INVT - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8200 500 - TMFL* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.6500 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com