Aug 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SUNDARAM FIN MF 30-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.5000 1000 07-Aug-15 SAIL* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.4600 - 10-Aug-15 GIC HF* - 09-Oct-15 ICRA A1+ 7.6500 500 13-Aug-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com