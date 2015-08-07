Aug 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T HSG MF 28-Aug-15 CARE A1+ 7.5600 500 07-Aug-15
L&T FINCORP - 29-Oct-15 CARE A1+ 7.7500 750 10-Aug-15
RINL - 10-Nov-15 IND A1+ 7.5300 3500 13-Aug-15
TURQUOISE INVT - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.8100 500 -
HDFC LTD* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.3500 5000 -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
