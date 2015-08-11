Aug 11 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABHFL MF 30-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.4300 250 13-Aug-15 PANTALOONS * - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.6500 - - EMAMI LTD * - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.5800 - - L&T FIN LTD MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.4700 650 14-Aug-15 L&T FIN LTD MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.4700 250 17-Aug-15 L&T FIN LTD MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.4700 250 19-Aug-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com