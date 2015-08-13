Aug 13 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 24-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.4800 2000 14-Aug-15 JM FIN PRODUCTS MF 27-Oct-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.8500 500 14-Aug-15 JM FIN PRODUCTS MF 27-Oct-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.8500 500 17-Aug-15 HDFC LTD* - 4 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8500 10000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com