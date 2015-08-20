BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Aug 20 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BLUESTAR - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 7.4550 250 - MAGMA FINCORP* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.8400 1250 - SAIL* - 23-Oct-15 IND A1+ 7.4800 5000 25-Aug-15 SAIL* - 27-Oct-15 IND A1+ 7.4800 5000 28-Aug-15 PTC INDIA FIN. - 10-Nov-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.8500 600 25-Aug-15 CESC* - 72 DAYS CARE A1+ 7.5600 500 - RELIANCE CAP* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7800 500 - TATA CAPITAL* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7500 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)