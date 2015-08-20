Aug 20 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BLUESTAR - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 7.4550 250 - MAGMA FINCORP* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.8400 1250 - SAIL* - 23-Oct-15 IND A1+ 7.4800 5000 25-Aug-15 SAIL* - 27-Oct-15 IND A1+ 7.4800 5000 28-Aug-15 PTC INDIA FIN. - 10-Nov-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.8500 600 25-Aug-15 CESC* - 72 DAYS CARE A1+ 7.5600 500 - RELIANCE CAP* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7800 500 - TATA CAPITAL* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7500 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com