BRIEF-Adlabs Entertainment seeks members' nod for issue of securities to QIB
* Seeks members' nod for issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis worth up to 120 million rupees
Oct 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NABARD - 07-Dec-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.0700 5000 07-Oct-15 SAIL* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.0800 5000 - EXIM - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1000 18500 - BAJAJ FINANCE* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2900 2000 - TATA CAPITAL* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3000 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Seeks members' nod for issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis worth up to 120 million rupees
* Asian currencies rise on Emmanuel Macron's victory in French elections * Indian rupee is the top gainer on surging domestic equities * China's yuan is likely to appreciate in the next 2-3 months- analyst * South Korean won positive ahead of presidential elections on Tuesday (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 8 Asian currencies edged up on Monday as markets breathed a sigh of relief after centrist Emmanuel Macron was elected Frenc