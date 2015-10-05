Oct 5 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T HSG - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 7.3900 500 05-Oct-15
SUNDARAM FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3200 3000 -
ABFL - 04-Dec-15 ICRA A1+ 7.3100 1500 06-Oct-15
CHOLAMANDALAM MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3800 2000 07-Oct-15
TATA CAP HSG* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3150 1000 -
SAIL* - 58 DAY IND A1+ 7.0900 7000 -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
