Oct 5 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T HSG - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 7.3900 500 05-Oct-15 SUNDARAM FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3200 3000 - ABFL - 04-Dec-15 ICRA A1+ 7.3100 1500 06-Oct-15 CHOLAMANDALAM MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3800 2000 07-Oct-15 TATA CAP HSG* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3150 1000 - SAIL* - 58 DAY IND A1+ 7.0900 7000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com