Oct 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CHAMBAL FERT MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1500 2000 08-Oct-15 L&T FIN LTD MF 30-Nov-15 CARE A1+ 7.3100 3000 06-Oct-15 BAJAJ FINANCE* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3000 1750 - SUNDARAM BNP* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3200 500 - SAIL* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.0900 - - NABARD - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0700 8000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com