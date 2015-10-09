Oct 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE JIO* - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 7.1500 3000 - RELIANCE IND* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.0000 5000 - GIC HF BKS & MFS 18-Dec-15 ICRA A1+ 7.3200 750 20-Oct-15 AFCONS INFRA* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4300 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com