Oct 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BAJAJ FINANCE* - 04-Nov-15 CARE A1+ 7.4000 11000 12-Oct-15 RELIANCE IND MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.0500 9000 13-Oct-15 FEDBANK FIN MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.6300 700 15-Oct-15 TATA POWER* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1600 4000 - TATA MOTORS* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1300 1000 - GODREJ IND. - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4500 300 14-Oct-15 ONGC MANG* - 13-Jan-16 ICRA A1+ 7.3900 2000 15-Oct-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com