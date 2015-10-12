BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Oct 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BAJAJ FINANCE* - 04-Nov-15 CARE A1+ 7.4000 11000 12-Oct-15 RELIANCE IND MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.0500 9000 13-Oct-15 FEDBANK FIN MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.6300 700 15-Oct-15 TATA POWER* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1600 4000 - TATA MOTORS* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1300 1000 - GODREJ IND. - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4500 300 14-Oct-15 ONGC MANG* - 13-Jan-16 ICRA A1+ 7.3900 2000 15-Oct-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)