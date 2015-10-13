Oct 13 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
SHAPOORJI PAL* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.6200 1500 -
JM FIN PROD - 13-Jan-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.9500 1000 15-Oct-15
GRUH FINANCE* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3200 2500 -
============================================================================================
