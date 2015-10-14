Oct 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
PIRAMAL ENTER* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2000 1500 -
CHAMBAL FERT MFS 15-Dec-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.1600 1000 16-Oct-15
RELIANCE CAP* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4500 1000 -
ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4100 - 15-Oct-15
RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.1700 4000 -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com