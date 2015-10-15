(Repeating to add INDIABULLS HSG deal confirmed today) Oct 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- PIRAMAL ENTER* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2000 1500 - CHAMBAL FERT MFS 15-Dec-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.1600 1000 16-Oct-15 RELIANCE CAP* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4500 1000 - ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4100 - 15-Oct-15 RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.1700 4000 - INDIABULLS HSG MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4500 2000 15-Oct-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com