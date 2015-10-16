Oct 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GODREJ PROP* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5100 500 - L&T FIN LTD MF 7 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.3700 1500 19-Oct-15 SIDBI - 18-Dec-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.1000 6000 21-Oct-15 SIDBI - 19-Jan-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.3000 15000 21-Oct-15 CHAMBAL FERT MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1800 500 21-Oct-15 GODREJ & BOYCE - 5 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4500 3250 21-Oct-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com