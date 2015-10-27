Oct 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINANCE MF 29-Dec-15 CARE A1+ 7.4300 1500 28-Oct-15 ABFL MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4300 1000 30-Oct-15 NABARD - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3300 5000 30-Oct-15 NABARD* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1300 10000 - L&T FINCORP - 27-Nov-15 CARE A1+ 7.5400 1000 02-Nov-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com