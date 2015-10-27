Oct 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T FINANCE MF 29-Dec-15 CARE A1+ 7.4300 1500 28-Oct-15
ABFL MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4300 1000 30-Oct-15
NABARD - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3300 5000 30-Oct-15
NABARD* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1300 10000 -
L&T FINCORP - 27-Nov-15 CARE A1+ 7.5400 1000 02-Nov-15
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
