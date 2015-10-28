Oct 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ASHOK LEYLAND* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.2000 2000 -
MAGMA ITL FIN MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.2500 1250 -
IL&FS LTD* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.4200 2000 -
MAGMA HSG MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9200 750 -
CANFIN HOMES BANKS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3600 1500 30-Oct-15
AB NUVO * - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1600 2000 -
============================================================================================
